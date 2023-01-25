Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Price Performance

LON SOI opened at GBX 275.94 ($3.42) on Wednesday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 277.50 ($3.44). The stock has a market cap of £712.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,928.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,465.60 ($12,957.29).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.