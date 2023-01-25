Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

