Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 184.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $49,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

