Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 274,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,003.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.