Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cowa LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cowa LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

