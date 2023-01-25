Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

