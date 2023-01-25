Sean Roosen Sells 3,570 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$77,049.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.68. 148,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,763. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.82. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.11.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

