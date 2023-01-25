Secret (SIE) One Day Volume Hits $2,652.98

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $2,652.98 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00221538 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00103370 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00036344 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00597773 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,514.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

