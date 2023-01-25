Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $60,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Sempra by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $157.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

