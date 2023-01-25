Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.92) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 140 ($1.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162.60 ($2.01).

LON:SNR traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 146.60 ($1.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.13. The company has a market cap of £614.87 million and a PE ratio of 4,886.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.23 ($1.90).

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,330.92 ($22,695.21). In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,330.92 ($22,695.21). Also, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,228.43).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

