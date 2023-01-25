Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.75

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.75 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.34). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.31), with a volume of 270,828 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.51. The firm has a market cap of £601.56 million and a PE ratio of 502.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Seplat Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

