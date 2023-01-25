Serum (SRM) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $47.35 million and $99.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00400571 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.67 or 0.28117128 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00600454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

