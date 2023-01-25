ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,126,000 after buying an additional 89,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.77.

ServiceNow stock opened at $443.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 447.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

