ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24, Yahoo Finance reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million.
Shares of SFBS stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
