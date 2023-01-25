Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.36. 1,102,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,899. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

