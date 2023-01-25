Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,214,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 18,678,654 shares.The stock last traded at $45.96 and had previously closed at $42.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shopify Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

