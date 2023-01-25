Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($64.13) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($67.50) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.31 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.31 ($53.60). 499,227 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.06 and a 200 day moving average of €48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a fifty-two week high of €67.44 ($73.30).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

