Sierra Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGK opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

