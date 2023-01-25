Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Trading Up 4.5%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $53.06. Approximately 585,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 407,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

