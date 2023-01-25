SingularityNET Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.61 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $205.31 million and approximately $37.61 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00051461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00216687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,922.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17221497 USD and is down -8.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $37,833,967.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.