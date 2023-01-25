Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Up 2.3%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 440,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 396,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis, such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.
