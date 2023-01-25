Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Up 2.3%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 440,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 396,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies

About Sio Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 988,995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

(Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis, such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.