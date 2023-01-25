SLM Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

SLM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years. SLM has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SLM to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

SLM opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. SLM has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

