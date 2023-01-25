SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,086,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,801,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $126,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.