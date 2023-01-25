Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLOIY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($190.22) to €200.00 ($217.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($206.52) to €170.00 ($184.78) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($285.87) to €272.00 ($295.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. Soitec has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

