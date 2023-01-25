SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $308.37

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $308.37, but opened at $294.40. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $294.16, with a volume of 147,490 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.40.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,636.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

