SOMESING 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.84 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. SOMESING has a market cap of $49.18 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00399603 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.00 or 0.28049182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00602104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

