Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SONVY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Sonova Price Performance

Sonova stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

