Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Announces — Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of SOHOO stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. 7,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $25.23.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
