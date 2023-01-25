Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $81.96 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,081 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.23% of Capital One Financial worth $81,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

