Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 304,987 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT cut its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,987 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $66,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.