Sourceless (STR) Price Down 19.2% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $128.12 million and $10.45 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00628117 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

