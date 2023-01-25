South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

South Plains Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 97.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,018. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

