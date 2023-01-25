South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 19,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $475.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.64.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.50%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares in the company, valued at $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares in the company, valued at $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares in the company, valued at $50,912,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,001 shares of company stock worth $1,297,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after buying an additional 133,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

See Also

