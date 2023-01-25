Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

In related news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $725,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 46.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

