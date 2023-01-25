Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Increased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,147 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.