SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPYG stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.