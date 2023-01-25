SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

