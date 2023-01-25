SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stake Lowered by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,101 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,330 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 196,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 335,549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 493.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 250,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,893,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.