SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 25,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

About SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF

(Get Rating)

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.