Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.50

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.06 ($0.21). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 178,424 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Sportech in a report on Tuesday.

Sportech Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The stock has a market cap of £18.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

