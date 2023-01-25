Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.78

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

About Standard Mercantile Acquisition

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

