Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 3%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 615,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,570,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.36%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

