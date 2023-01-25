Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $12.96. Star Group shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 88,577 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $451.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $296.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 145.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

