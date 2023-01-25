Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 730,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.39. 599,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

