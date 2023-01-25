STASIS EURO Hits Market Cap of $134.87 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.87 million and $463,105.80 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004802 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

