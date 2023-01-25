Status Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $100.58 million and $13.40 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00215446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002893 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,922,406,234 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,922,406,234.1360493 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.025871 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $11,491,678.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

