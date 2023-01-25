Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

