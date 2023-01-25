Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.19

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $80.78 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,573.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00383068 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015281 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00743229 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00092752 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00561431 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001156 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00188959 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,284,067 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
