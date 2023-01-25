Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.0932 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Stellar has a market cap of $2.45 billion and $74.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00399440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.34 or 0.28037725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00574597 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,485 coins and its circulating supply is 26,262,010,417 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

