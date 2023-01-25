Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. 1,053,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,981. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $247,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $314,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 70.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

